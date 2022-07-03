"They've been through it all" - Liv Morgan discloses her biggest supporters after cashing in at Money in the Bank

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan opened up about fan support and her journey in WWE following her victory at Money in the Bank 2022.

Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match to begin the show and wasted no time cashing in on Ronda Rousey after she retained the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey was seen hobbling after her match against Natalya.

Liv Morgan took the opportunity to achieve her lifelong dream and cashed in on The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Ariel Helwani of BT Sport spoke with Liv Morgan following her winning the title. He noted that Morgan clearly has a bond with the crowd, and that isn't the case with many superstars today. Morgan responded by saying that she was grateful to the fans for sticking by her for eight years, and her success meant success for her fans.

"I think they've just been on this journey with me for eight years now. They've seen me go from a girl that maybe no one thought would amount to anything in this business, and I've worked my a** off to prove that I belong and they have been with me every single step. They've seen every improvement, they've been through it all. They've grown with me and been on this journey since day one, so me succeeding feels like they've succeeded," Morgan said. [02:09 - 02:38]

Liv Morgan also thanked fans for making their voices heard

Helwani wondered what Ronda Rousey said to Liv after the match, and the new SmackDown Women's Champion chuckled before saying that Ronda told her she deserved it.

The 28-year-old then took a deep breath before admitting that this was the greatest moment of her life so far. Liv then thanked the fans who have had her back this entire time.

"I genuinely love you guys so much and I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you guys. Without your voices I wouldn't be here, so I genuinely did this for us." [3:49 - 4:01]

Following Money in the Bank, Morgan celebrated with current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. This was also Liv's first title win of her WWE career. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

