Liv Morgan discloses her post-Royal Rumble plans (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan wants the RAW Women's Championship if she wins the Royal Rumble match.

Morgan will be entering her fifth Royal Rumble match this Saturday in a bid to outlast 29 other women and stake her claim for a title match at WrestleMania.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Liv Morgan made it clear that she would go for the RAW Women's Championship if she wins the Royal Rumble.

The former Riott Squad member wanted Becky Lynch to retain her title at the event so that she could finally get some retribution from Big Time Becks.

Here's what Morgan had to say (from 3:35 onwards):

"Becky Lynch. RAW Women's Championship. No, I'm not even going to pretend like I'm going to go for the SmackDown Women's Championship or the NXT Women's Championship. I'm going for the RAW Women's Championship and hopefully, it's Becky Lynch so I can have a full circle moment here. But it could be Doudrop. So whoever it is, one hundred percent still going for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania and winning in the main event."

Liv Morgan thanked fans for their support

During the same interview, Morgan also took the time to thank her fans for their immense support over the last few months (from 0:30 onwards).

I'm just so grateful for it. It's not anything that you can really ask for. It's so easy to get people to hate you, but it's so hard to get people to like you. So the fact that people are just naturally liking me and gravitating towards me and wanting to support me throughout this insane journey that I've been on, I'm just grateful. I am humbled by it and I love them so much," Liv said.

She mentioned that she was grateful that people were willing to support her through her incredible journey in the pro wrestling business.

The Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI, on January 29.

