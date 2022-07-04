Liv Morgan discloses Ronda Rousey’s three-word reaction to her Money in the Bank cash-in

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has revealed what Ronda Rousey told her after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Morgan won the Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday, besting the likes of Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch. She cashed it in later that night for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which she won in a few tense minutes.

Morgan spoke to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport in the aftermath of her historic win, where she revealed that Rousey told her that she deserved to be the SmackDown Women's Champion:

“She said, ‘You deserve it’,” revealed Morgan. (02:42)

WWE has plans to book Liv Morgan for a high-profile match at SummerSlam 2022

Following her win at the Money in the Bank premium live event, Liv Morgan will reportedly be booked for a high-profile match at SummerSlam this year.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that the current plan is to book Morgan against Rousey at the biggest event of the summer. He added that it surprised him as the two women didn't have any ongoing feud between them.

Meltzer said:

"Right now, the plan is Liv and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment."

Meltzer continued by saying that earlier this year everybody predicted that Rousey would face the returning Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam:

"It is interesting though, as I think almost everybody figured it was going to be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and it’s not." (H/T: Ringside News)

Despite having a good bond, it remains to be seen if The Rowdy One and Morgan will come face-to-face at the biggest party of the summer or not.

