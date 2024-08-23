Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have "first disagreement" as WWE couple

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio had their "first disagreement" as a couple in WWE. Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam and shared a kiss with Morgan after the match.

The Women's World Champion is currently watching popular TV show Sex and the City and was asked an interesting question by a fan on social media. She was asked to pick between two characters on the show, Aiden or Mr. Big. Liv Morgan responded to the fan and chose Aiden as her favorite.

Dominik Mysterio responded to the 30-year-old by saying he was "JJP 4 lyfe". Mr. Big's real name in the show is John James Preston. Liv Morgan responded and noted that it was their first disagreement as a WWE couple.

"😂😭 our first disagreement," she wrote.

The Judgment Day members will be squaring off against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at WWE Bash in Berlin next weekend. The heel faction attacked Ripley and Priest during this past Monday's edition of RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer claims kissing Liv Morgan could be the worst thing Dominik Mysterio has ever done

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently commented on Dominik Mysterio's betrayal of Rhea Ripley and suggested that The Judgment Day member may have made the biggest mistake of his life.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long wondered if Mysterio's kiss with Liv Morgan would wind up being the worst thing that has ever happened to him. The veteran noted fans are unaware of the rest of the storyline, and the decision could backfire on him.

"That's exactly right. That's what I said. Now, I want to see how they go about this. You know what I mean? It could be the worst thing Dominik has ever done; we don't know yet." [4:31 - 4:45]

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to battle Damian Priest in a singles match this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but The Judgment Day jumped the former World Heavyweight Champion from behind.

Rhea Ripley attempted to help Priest, but the heel faction beat her down as well. It will be interesting to see if The Terror Twins or The Judgment Day emerge victorious at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

