Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio send bold warning following WWE RAW attack

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have delivered a bold message following this week's WWE RAW. The stars will be competing in a Mixed Tag Team match later this month at Bash in Berlin.

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to battle Damian Priest last night on RAW in a singles match. However, The Judgment Day attacked Priest from behind before the match began. Rhea Ripley attempted to help the former World Heavyweight Champion but the numbers game was too much and The Judgment Day stood tall at the end of the segment.

Liv Morgan took to her Instagram today to share a video of herself and Mysterio claiming they ran RAW following the attack on Priest and Ripley last night.

Trending

"What Daddy Dom said 🤭," she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) will be squaring off against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team match at the premium live event on August 31.

Mysterio was involved in a storyline relationship with Ripley that came to an end after he betrayed her at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

Former WWE star criticizes finish to Liv Morgan's match at SummerSlam

Afa Anoa'i Jr. enjoyed the Women's World Championship match at SummerSlam but was not a fan of how it ended.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling following SummerSlam, the veteran claimed Mysterio betraying Ripley was too predictable. He claimed the company could have come up with a more compelling finish for the match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley earlier this month.

"So match number one, I really enjoyed. It was a really hard worked match. What didn't hit for me was the finish. I thought that the match outweighed the finish. And a lot of times, I'd like to see the finish outweigh the match. It was just to me, very, very predictable. Just the way Dom slid the chair in, jumped up, and grabbed the ref was very lazy. It was just lazy. You know, match number one is the tone-setter of the show. Really good match and I just feel the finish could've been executed better." [From 7:33 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Liv Morgan has taken Rhea Ripley's faction, her storyline boyfriend, and her title away from her on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see which team emerges victorious at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback