Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will get into a relationship; believes WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan would eventually get into a relationship. The name in question is Bully Ray.

Morgan finally won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with some unintentional "help" from Dominik. On last week's edition of RAW, the 29-year-old locked horns with The Man in a rematch which ended in Liv's favor, thanks again to Dirty Dom.

Following the bout, Liv Morgan shocked the WWE Universe by kissing Dominik Mysterio in Rhea Ripley's absence from television. The current Women's World Champion tried to do something similar on this week's episode of the red brand as well, but was stopped in her tracks by Finn Balor.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray said that although Dominik Mysterio is showing resistance at the moment, he would eventually cave into Liv Morgan. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that he believed Dirty Dom and Morgan might already be in a relationship.

"I think there's [chemistry between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan]. I think Dom's trying to fight the good fight but I think he's gonna eventually cave in. He's trying to be loyal or maybe Dom and Liv are in cahoots," he said. [From 05:34 to 05:51]

Check out the podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Dominik Mysterio's teammates will also cave into Liv Morgan

In the same episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray said that Dominik Mysterio was trying to stay good in Rhea Ripley's books for as long as he could.

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that he believes all of The Judgment Day members will eventually side with Liv Morgan.

"Like I think even [Damian] Priest said to him, 'Is Rhea cool with this?' and Dom's like, 'Well, Mami needs some time to herself.' He's going to try to be good as long as he can and I think he's eventually going to cave. I think they [Judgment Day] are all going to cave. I think she [Liv Morgan] is going to use her powers of persuasion, her womanly ways," he added. [From 13:27 to 13:49]

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will get into a relationship with Liv Morgan or if he will stay loyal to Rhea Ripley.

