Liv Morgan to donate her earnings from Cameo to the National Network of Abortion Funds

Liv Morgan has announced that she will donate her earnings from Cameo in the month of July to the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF).

Cameo is a service where celebrities make personalized videos (like greetings or wishes) for a price. Liv has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights for women. She even tweeted out a chart of resource sites and organizations for those in need.

This all came after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the Roe v. Wade judgement of 1973, which made abortion legal across all 50 states in the U.S. This would make the act illegal in many states with anti-abortion legislatures. However, some states, such as California and New York, may still maintain that abortion is a legal right.

For the month of July, I will be donating 100% of my share of @BookCameo earnings to The National Network of Abortion Funds.

NNAF is an organisation that provides resources and funding for women wanting an abortion, as legislation and stigmatisation have made it difficult for people in certain communities to get it even before the recent Supreme Court judgement.

Morgan has a big following on sites like Twitch. Suffice it to say, her avenues outside WWE are big earners for her. For the next month, she will be doing a Cameo video for $555.

Former Women's Champion backs Liv Morgan to win Money In The Bank

Natalya is rooting for Liv Morgan to win MITB

Liv Morgan will be competing in her second Money In The Bank ladder match this year at the premium live-event, and former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya is backing her to win the briefcase.

Morgan qualified for the match alongside Alexa Bliss when the duo won a tag match against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H on the June 13 episode of RAW. The two will be joined by Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi in the ladder match on July 2.

Nattie appeared on last week's episode of WWE's The Bump, where she claimed that the former Riott Squad member has worked very hard for the opportunity. She said -

"The woman I'm rooting for more than anyone to win is Liv Morgan. Liv is waiting for her chance and she has not won a championship yet in WWE and there is nobody that the WWE Universe is more behind than Liv Morgan. She deserves it." (56:59 to 57:12)

Liv gets one of the loudest fan reactions as a WWE Superstar. She is also one of the favorites to win Money In The Bank this year. Her popularity lends her the opportunity to voice her thoughts and opinions to thousands, and her messages will surely leave a mark on the minds of many of her fans.

