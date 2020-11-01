Liv Morgan dresses up as Harley Quinn for Halloween 2020

It's a recurring tradition for WWE Superstars to cosplay popular fictional characters whenever Halloween comes by every year. Superstars like Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Braun Strowman, and Otis have dressed-up as some fictional characters this year, while Liv Morgan also dazzled the WWE Universe with her Harley Quinn get-up on Twitter.

Harley Freakin' Quinn ❤️🖤



Happy Halloween ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Ee96AYCgP — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 31, 2020

This specific cosplay was derived from Harley's caution tape jacket attire. It was featured in the Birds of Prey film, where Margot Robbie portrayed the Harley Quinn character in DC Extended Universe's follow-up to Suicide Squad (2016).

Liv Morgan also posted a video of her cosplaying as Harley Quinn on social media.

I put the "fun" in funeral 😈 pic.twitter.com/tohUJ8IG4k — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 31, 2020

Liv Morgan on her WWE character being compared with Harley Quinn

In late September, Liv Morgan appeared on WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's podcast Table Talk to discuss various topics, including comparisons with Harley Quinn.

"So, when we had those conversations at the time, I didn't even watch Suicide Squad. I obviously know who Harley Quinn is. She's a very, very iconic character. I did watch her newer movie [Birds of Prey], but it's funny because without knowing her, I guess we do have similar nuances of the way we speak. I guess, but that was kind of just natural. So, when I did see her movie, I was like, 'Okay, I can understand where the comparison comes from fans because it is definitely -- you see similarities. But, I wasn't a fan then. I'm definitely a fan of her now." H/T: Wrestling Inc.

It seems like Liv Morgan has become a fan of the DC Comics character after watching Birds of Prey, and the Harley Quinn costume is indicative of her love for the character during Halloween 2020.

Advertisement

Harley Quinn isn't the only fictional character that fans have compared her to, as WWE's own Sister Abigail would have been a fitting role for Morgan, according to a certain section of the WWE Universe. Liv Morgan discussed playing Sister Abigail with Sportskeeda before this year's Clash of Champions event in the video posted above.

Liv Morgan is currently a part of WWE SmackDown alongside her tag team partner, Ruby Riott.