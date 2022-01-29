Mickie James, Britt Baker, and more - Liv Morgan drops some big names she wants to wrestle (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is looking to take on the likes of Mickie James, Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, and many more superstars in the future.

Liv Morgan was announced as one of the 30 women competing in the Royal Rumble. She spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about her appearance and state of mind ahead of the mega event.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Liv Morgan mentioned that she was glad that the forbidden door was open with Mickie James competing in the Royal Rumble.

She detailed that it opened up many opportunities and allowed her to wrestle anybody she liked. Liv dropped some big names that she wants to square off with.

"I will go anywhere and everywhere. That'd be a dream of mine. I want to wrestle everyone. I want to wrestle legitimately everyone. I'd love to wrestle Mickie James, I'd love to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, I'd love to wrestle Britt Baker, I'd love to wrestle Abadon, I'd love to wrestle Ruby Soho, I'd love to wrestle Penelope Ford, Nyla Rose, Chelsea Green. I wanna wrestle everyone. So this is exciting for me because it feels like it could be the beginning of something great, something new. It kind of feels bigger than wrestling in a way. And so, to sum it up, I love that Mickie James is going to be at the Rumble."

Liv Morgan will look to improve her stats at the Royal Rumble

USA Network @USA_Network for your favorite in the thread below and find out what happens this Saturday at 8p ET/5p PT on Who’s looking to make history at the #RoyalRumble ? Show somefor your favorite in the thread below and find out what happens this Saturday at 8p ET/5p PT on @peacockTV Who’s looking to make history at the #RoyalRumble? Show some ❤️ for your favorite in the thread below and find out what happens this Saturday at 8p ET/5p PT on @peacockTV! https://t.co/lctXvOYot7

Morgan has competed at every Women's Royal Rumble match since it began in 2018. She also holds the record for being the fastest elimination at 8 seconds by Natalya during the 2019 Royal Rumble.

This year marks Liv's fifth appearance at the prestigious Battle Royale. As a fan favorite, all eyes will be on her to see if she can win the Rumble and secure a title shot for herself at WrestleMania 38.

Royal Rumble 2022 will emanate from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI, on January 29.

