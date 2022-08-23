Liv Morgan engages in an interesting exchange with a former AEW Superstar

Liv Morgan engaged in an interesting exchange with former AEW star Joey Janela.

In a recent tweet, Morgan possibly suggested that she might've lost her bag courtesy of Air Canada. Responding to her tweet, Janela claimed that the same airline company had lost his bag in the past.

In reaction to Janela's tweet, Morgan had an interesting one-word tweet which can be seen below:

When AEW was initiated in 2019, Janela was among the first few wrestlers to be signed to the company.

During his time with the promotion, he competed in numerous memorable matches, most notably against Kenny Omega. However, Janela barely got booked on AEW TV and eventually departed the company after his contract expired earlier this year.

Twitter reactions to Liv Morgan's tweet to Joey Janela

In reaction to Liv Morgan's one-word response to Joey Janela, numerous fans and Twitter users sent various types of messages via the social media platform.

The Bad Boy himself consoled Morgan by writing the following:

My thoughts are with you!

Check out Joey Janela's tweet below:

Additionally, fans seemed concerned that Morgan had lost her SmackDown Women's Championship alongside her bags as well.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Serena🌙 @ArtifexSerena @YaOnlyLivvOnce As long as your title isn’t in those bags :’) @YaOnlyLivvOnce As long as your title isn’t in those bags :’)

The SmackDown Women's Championship is Morgan's first major accomplishment in WWE. She won the title at Money in the Bank by cashing in on Ronda Rousey after her win over Natalya.

Since then, Morgan has defended her title against Rousey at this year's SummerSlam show. Despite the controversial end to the match, the 28-year-old walked out of Nashville with her title.

In the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, Morgan will once again defend her championship against another Mixed Martial Arts veteran in the form of Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades won a Gauntlet Match on RAW to become the #1 contender for the title and will aim to bring an end to Morgan's title reign in Cardiff.

