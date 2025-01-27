Liv Morgan explains that Dominik Mysterio wasn't trying to cheat on her; details cunning plan to steal WWE championship

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have seemingly been at odds since WWE's Netflix launch episode of RAW when Mysterio appeared to be trying to reunite with Rhea Ripley after she defeated Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

Of course, Mysterio has been in the doghouse since, but as part of a recent interview with the Pod Meets World Podcast, Morgan explained that the duo actually had a plan that he was trying to execute.

“You know, that’s not what he was doing. He was actually going to steal the title back for me from her, and he got caught.”

It seems that the Judgment Day duo had decided that their plan was to steal the title back if Liv Morgan came up short against Rhea Ripley. Of course, Ripley wasn't prepared to wait for this plan to be executed and attacked Mysterio first, hitting him with a Riptide.

It seems that there is no reason for Mysterio to be in trouble on RAW anymore, and tonight could be huge for both members of the group, especially given the recent tension in Judgment Day.

The group has lost all of its championships in recent matches and is now looking to rebuild from the bottom.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will be in action on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will both be in separate matches, as Morgan will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Naomi and Bianca Belair. On the other hand, Dominik will team up with JD McDonagh in place of an absent Finn Balor as they look to reclaim the World Tag Team Championship.

Balor hasn't been seen since his loss to Damian Priest in a Street Fight a few weeks ago, but he could return to RAW now that Priest has made the decision to switch brands and find some new targets on WWE SmackDown.

