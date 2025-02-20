  • home icon
Liv Morgan finally comes clean about Jade Cargill; discloses whether she attacked her or not

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 20, 2025 08:42 GMT
Did Liv Morgan attack Jade Cargill? (Images via WWE.com)

Liv Morgan has commented on whether or not she's responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill. The Storm has been out of action since November last year after she was taken out backstage.

She was hospitalized and hasn't been seen since. Bianca Belair, her tag team partner, replaced her with Naomi and they've successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship several times. On RAW this week, the champions confronted Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as they accused them of injuring Jade Cargill.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Liv Morgan denied any involvement in the attack. She said it was a huge misunderstanding and didn't deserve what Bianca and Naomi did to her.

"In the history of Liv Morgan, there's not been one time when I didn't scream and brag about whatever I had just done. How many times did I scream I stole Rhea's man? How many times did I scream I retired Becky Lynch? I think that this is a huge misunderstanding. I think that beatdown was highly, highly unwarranted. But, I was there," she said. [41:29-42:04]
Will Liv Morgan win the Women's Elimination Chamber match?

It has already been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. This means Rhea Ripley's opponent will be the winner of the Chamber match. On RAW's Netflix premiere, Mami won the title by dethroning the Judgment Day member.

Morgan has another opportunity to take back what was once hers. If she defeats the five other women in the Elimination Chamber match, she and Rhea Ripley will get to reignite their rivalry at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It won't be easy getting past names like Bianca Belair and Bayely in the Chamber, so Liv will have to find a way if she wants to win.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Angana Roy
