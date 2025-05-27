Liv Morgan finally returns to WWE RAW and catches Dominik Mysterio with female star

Liv Morgan is back in WWE, following almost a month of absence. She immediately caught Dominik Mysterio with another female star on RAW.

Morgan was filming for her role on Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, where she was busy and could not be part of WWE. She announced her role and left for a while, with her still retaining the Women's Tag Team Championship despite her absence for so long. While she was gone, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez to the Judgment Day and introduced her to Dominik Mysterio. She even brought chicken nuggets for Dom.

Raquel Rodriguez was not happy and let Morgan know. On top of that, upon her return, Liv Morgan caught Mysterio with Perez, once again eating nuggets. She was less than happy, and the fact that Dominik was acting guilty surrounding the situation made it worse.

Expand Tweet

Trending

She promised to address the situation and told Roxanne to get lost. The exchange amused Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as was Raquel Rodriguez, but presumably for very different reasons. Meanwhile, Carlito left after warning Mysterio that he needed to sort things out.

It's not certain what's going to happen for Dominik Mysterio right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More