Liv Morgan finally returns to WWE RAW and catches Dominik Mysterio with female star

Liv Morgan is back in WWE, following almost a month of absence. She immediately caught Dominik Mysterio with another female star on RAW.
Morgan was filming for her role on Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, where she was busy and could not be part of WWE. She announced her role and left for a while, with her still retaining the Women's Tag Team Championship despite her absence for so long. While she was gone, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez to the Judgment Day and introduced her to Dominik Mysterio. She even brought chicken nuggets for Dom.
Raquel Rodriguez was not happy and let Morgan know. On top of that, upon her return, Liv Morgan caught Mysterio with Perez, once again eating nuggets. She was less than happy, and the fact that Dominik was acting guilty surrounding the situation made it worse.
She promised to address the situation and told Roxanne to get lost. The exchange amused Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, as was Raquel Rodriguez, but presumably for very different reasons. Meanwhile, Carlito left after warning Mysterio that he needed to sort things out.
It's not certain what's going to happen for Dominik Mysterio right now.