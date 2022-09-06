Liv Morgan discloses which former WWE Superstar she would like to see return to the company

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has revealed that she wants her former Riott Squad stablemate, Sarah Logan, to return to WWE.

Morgan successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking in a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Morgan mentioned that WWE is bringing in new faces. They have also been busy bringing back some familiar faces to the company. In recent weeks, the likes of Hit Row and Karrion Kross have been brought back by Triple H.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion added that she's excited about the future:

“I guess as far as product, we’re seeing new faces. We’re seeing old faces come to life again, so that’s been amazing. I feel like everyone is just, morale is really high. The energy’s really high, everyone’s really excited for the future holds and we’re just ready to kick it up to the next level," said Morgan. (H/T- Fightful)

When asked which released superstar she wants to see back in the company, Morgan named her real-life friend Sarah Logan:

Liv Morgan recently detailed why she cried at Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan recently detailed why she cried after her victory at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking in a recent interview with BT Sport, Morgan mentioned that her match against Shayna Baszler was the hardest challenge to date. She also praised The Queen of Spades for putting together a solid performance.

The current SmackDown Women's Champion further added that the victory in Cardiff made her emotional at the time:

That was probably the hardest match of my whole entire life," said Morgan. "Shayna hit so damn hard, she brought her A-game. So I was just happy and emotional just to keep this (championship). And also, just have the opportunity. The crowd, the electricity, it felt so momentous that it just touched me."

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's victory over her on-screen rival, Baszler? Sound off in the comment section below.

