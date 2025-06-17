Liv Morgan to get replaced by top WWE star after RAW injury? Veteran believes it should happen (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury on RAW, which leaves her ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign in jeopardy. However, Vince Russo believes that the injury should be played into the storyline, with Roxanne Perez replacing Liv as the one-half of the tag team champions.

Liv Morgan was in action on RAW, where she faced Kairi Sane in a singles match. However, the Judgment Day star suffered an injury a few minutes after the match started and had to forfeit. It was later noted that Liv dislocated her shoulder during a spot.

Speaking about the injury on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Liv Morgan should remain a part of WWE programming despite the injury.

Trending

"She has the kind of character. At this point, it doesn’t matter if she wrestles or not, she needs to have presence on TV. Even if she has a dislocated shoulder, throw a sling on her and put her on freaking tv. She doesn’t need to be off TV." [46:56 onwards]

Russo also agreed with the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, when he suggested that Roxanne Perez should replace Liv as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as it will play nicely into the storyline going between the two.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More