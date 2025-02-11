Liv Morgan gets busted open during WWE RAW match; suffers a massive loss to top star

Liv Morgan was busted open during a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Damage CTRL.

IYO SKY took down the former Women's World Champion with a dropkick during the bout. Big Mami Cool entered the ring and tossed SKY into the turnbuckle. Liv Morgan re-entered and kicked The Genius of the Sky in the corner several times. Raquel tossed Liv into IYO, and she hit the babyface with a powerslam.

IYO SKY tagged Dakota Kai, and the latter hit her former tag team partner with several strikes and kicks. She tossed Liv out of the ring and delivered a kick. Raquel drove Dakota into the ringpost. The Damage CTRL member hit the Judgment Day member with an enzuigiri, and a double tag was made.

Trending

IYO SKY entered and hit Liv Morgan with a few uppercuts and a dropkick. She wiped out both heels with a suicide dive and took out Morgan with a missile dropkick. IYO then went for the Over-the-Moonsault and stopped Liv, who had her legs up. Liv and Raquel hit the Japanese star with a double-team move, but she kicked it.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

Morgan was busted open during the match, and she was on the mat for some time. However, that didn't stop her from carrying on. IYO SKY won the match for her team after delivering her Over The Moonsault.

It remains to be seen whether Damage CTRL will get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Title in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback