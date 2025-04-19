Liv Morgan gets candid on whether she'll leave Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have become one of the most talked-about couples in recent times, and the two have been inseparable for a while. Recently, the former Women's World Champion candidly answered if she would leave Daddy Dom in the future.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio went through some rough patches in his career before reaching new heights. The third-generation WWE star went to prison when he invaded his father's home in 2022. However, hard times made Dirty Dom much stronger and smarter before he found Liv Morgan.

In an appearance on ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, the host asked Morgan if she would leave Mysterio had he gone behind bars again. The current Women's Tag Team Champion stated she would never leave him and would wait for him till the end of time.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, I'm waiting. He's getting money from his commissary. I'm waiting and I'll wait till the end of time for Daddy Dom," Morgan said. (From 03:42 to 03:50)

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have matches on WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan decided to capture gold and bring it to The Judgment Day when she and Raquel Rodriguez went after Bianca Belair and Naomi on Friday Night SmackDown.

After weeks of outsmarting the champions, Morgan and Rodriguez eventually got a title match against Naomi and Belair. With Dominik Mysterio's help, The Judgment Day added the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to their banner.

Ad

Earlier this month, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a tag team gauntlet match and punched their ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Elsewhere, Morgan got a title match for Dirty Dom.

Over the past few weeks, The Judgment Day has been eyeing Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, and after talking to Adam Pearce, a Fatal Four-Way match was announced for the title, which also involves Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if the power couple can walk out of the event as champions and add more prestige to The Judgment Day on the red brand following WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit ESPN and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More