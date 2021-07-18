Liv Morgan gets mocked for her emotional WWE promo

WWE SmackDown's Liv Morgan is about to fight for one of the biggest opportunities of her career thus far. Morgan will participate in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, and she is being touted as the biggest fan-favorite of the contest.

On the latest SmackDown episode, the former Riott Squad member cut an emotional promo during a commercial break. The tearful WWE star spoke about her Money in the Bank opportunity as the live crowd broke into a "You Deserve It" chant.

Another MITB ladder match participant, Zelina Vega, has recently crossed paths with Liv Morgan. Before tonight's WWE pay-per-view, Vega tweeted in character, mocking Morgan's emotional promo via cosplay.

Earlier this month, Liv Morgan defeated Zelina Vega on the same night the latter returned to WWE. And during the most recent edition of SmackDown, both stars engaged in a brawl that saw Morgan come out on top.

The former Riott Squad member has responded to Vega's tweet as well:

Zelina dressing up as the Money In The Bank winner because this is as close as she’ll ever be is HIGHLY ironic ✨



Also her best cosplay https://t.co/u4HCNlCtsv — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2021

As a result of their heated feud, one can expect them to have an intense showdown at Money in the Bank.

Who else is participating in the WWE Women's MITB ladder match?

WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase guarantees its holder a title shot at any point.

Aside from Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega, six other women will fight in a bid to win the Money in the Bank contract. They are listed as follows:

Asuka

Naomi

Alexa Bliss

Nikki A.S.H.

Natalya

Tamina

The first Women's Money in the Bank ladder match took place in 2017, as Carmella secured the briefcase that year.

Two competitors who will be fighting in the upcoming ladder contest, Alexa Bliss and Asuka, have previously won MITB contracts in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

In your opinion, which female superstar will likely grab the prized briefcase this year? Sound off in the comments section!

