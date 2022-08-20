"You’re on your own!" - Liv Morgan gets warned by former multi-time women's champion

Liv Morgan recently engaged in a Twitter altercation with Shotzi, however, the latter wasn't the only WWE star she took shots at on social media.

In addition to Shotzi and Morgan's Twitter argument, former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley joined the conversation and took a subtle dig at Morgan.

The Role Model claimed that Morgan was going to get booed by the WWE Universe in Canada. To which, the SmackDown Women's Champion replied with the following:

"Everyone is entitled to feel how they feel BayBay… the difference between me and you is I won’t get upset about it."

Check out Liv Morgan's reply to Bayley below:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s… Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Just FYI, Canada is going to boo you and your injury and your tears and disown you because they’re heartless twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… Just FYI, Canada is going to boo you and your injury and your tears and disown you because they’re heartless twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… Everyone is entitled to feel how they feel BayBay… the difference between me and you is I won’t get upset about it Everyone is entitled to feel how they feel BayBay… the difference between me and you is I won’t get upset about it 😜 twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/s…

This prompted another response from Bayley, who suggested that she was simply trying to help the 28-year-old.

Check out Bayley's response:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I’m just trying to help around here!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You’re on your own! @YaOnlyLivvOnce I’m just trying to help around here!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You’re on your own!

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Morgan defeated Shotzi after connecting with Oblivion and securing the win.

Interestingly enough, Bayley was also present on this week's show, alongside her new faction. The duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are currently competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

How did the WWE Universe react to Bayley's tweet about Liv Morgan?

In reaction to Bayley's tweet to Liv Morgan, the WWE Universe further tried to stir up the pot between the two women, with some hilarious reactions.

Check out the fan tweets below:

In addition to these reactions, fans even demanded that Bayley add Shotzi to her faction. Whereas, Twitter user @JacobRo88213891 wants to see The Role Model win the RAW Women's Championship.

Check out the same tweets below:

Jacob Rosa @JacobRo88213891 @itsBayleyWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce The soon to be raw women's champion and iyo sky and dakota kai will be tag champs would be cool @itsBayleyWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce The soon to be raw women's champion and iyo sky and dakota kai will be tag champs would be cool https://t.co/HlHMs4E2Vr

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, the trio of Bayley, Kai, and Sky will face the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The EST is the current RAW Women's Champion.

Whereas, Morgan will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship on the same show as she prepares to put her title on the line against Shayna Baszler.

