Liv Morgan gives top star huge championship instructions; new contender ready

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 04, 2025 06:42 GMT
The star has sent instructions (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has sent instructions (Credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan has given a top star instructions to go after a title now. There may be a new challenger waiting for the champion already.

Lyra Valkyria defended her title well on the latest episode of WWE RAW but had the fight of her life against Ivy Nile. It even looked like she picked up an injury. Now, it appears that the star has a lot to worry about as Morgan is sending her a challenger who may keep her very busy over the coming weeks.

Backstage, Liv Morgan was speaking to Raquel Rodriguez and told her that she should go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship and win it.

"That's enough about me, because Raquel, I think it's time you went after the Intercontinental Championship."

Raquel replied that she would be keeping her eye on what happened with Ivy and Lyra. Given that they were observing the match, they will know that Valkyria is currently injured, making it an opportune time to strike and take the title from her.

At this point, she has not yet challenged the star, but it may only be a matter of time before she goes after the title and becomes a double champion, along with her tag title.

Edited by Debottam Saha
