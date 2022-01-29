"Different feeling now" – RAW star opens up on her relationship with Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke about her current dynamics with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Liv Morgan was in conversation with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this Saturday.

Morgan spoke about her exchange with Becky Lynch before her maternity leave. Liv recalled how Big Time Becks prophesied becoming a champion by the time she returned. The RAW star detailed that things had changed between the two women since Becky's return and their feud:

"I haven't thought about it in a while. Essentially, Becky announced that she was pregnant, and she's going on maternity leave. I had a moment with her that wasn't on camera, I had a moment with her on camera, but also that wasn't on camera where we cut for a while and she told me that when she came back I was going to be champion. Obviously, I didn't fulfill that. She came back and we're in this months-long feud for the said championship. Different feeling now talking about it than when we originally spoke. But I still feel that a part of her believes that I'm going to get the championship." (from 4:22 onwards)

You can catch the full interview here:

Liv Morgan wants to beat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title

Liv added that it'd be gratifying to beat Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania:

"One hundred percent, that's why I'm going to go for the RAW Women's Championship because I want that and I need that. Fulfillment and kind of that validation, like, b**ch, I told you."

USA Network @USA_Network for your favorite in the thread below and find out what happens this Saturday at 8p ET/5p PT on Who’s looking to make history at the #RoyalRumble ? Show somefor your favorite in the thread below and find out what happens this Saturday at 8p ET/5p PT on @peacockTV Who’s looking to make history at the #RoyalRumble? Show some ❤️ for your favorite in the thread below and find out what happens this Saturday at 8p ET/5p PT on @peacockTV! https://t.co/lctXvOYot7

Liv Morgan will be entering her fifth Royal Rumble Match this year in hopes of outlasting 29 other women and guaranteeing herself a title match at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Royal Rumble will emanate from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI, on January 29.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh