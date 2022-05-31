"Amazing. Beautiful. Wonderful..." – Liv Morgan shares her thoughts on high profile matchup at WWE Hell In a Cell

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on her upcoming match at Hell In A Cell.

The 27-year-old went one-on-one against her former teammate Rhea Ripley this week. Damian Priest and AJ Styles were also at ringside to support their respective team members. Morgan braved the initial onslaught from The Nightmare to win the match with a backstabber.

In the aftermath of the encounter, WWE advertised a mixed tag team matchup for the upcoming premium live event where AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan will take on The Judgment Day.

Responding to the tweet, Morgan used some adjectives, possibly defining her team consisting of a former WWE Champion and a former Universal Champion.

Here's what the tweet said:

"Amazing. Beautiful. Wonderful. Extraordinary. Phenomenal. Too Sweet."

Apart from Morgan's own team, her opponent team is also very impressive. Edge is a Hall of Famer, Priest is a former United States Champion, and Ripley is a one-time RAW Women's Champion.

AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor brawled with The Judgment Day on RAW

For the longest time, the trio of AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor have been victimized by The Judgment Day on separate occasions. But all that changed this week on RAW after Morgan defeated her former tag team partner.

As Morgan and Styles celebrated the win, Damian Priest wiped the latter out at ringside and then turned his attention to Liv. Finn Balor rushed to her rescue and took down the Archer of Infamy while Morgan came down on the former NXT Women's Champion from the top rope.

Styles and Balor landed the Phenomenal Forearm and Coup de Grace on Priest to leave The Judgment Day lying flat. The trio ended the segment with a 'Too Sweet' gesture in the ring.

The encounter on RAW will likely boost the babyface team's confidence and will push the tandem to break down the sinister team even further when the two tandems meet to battle at Hell In a Cell.

