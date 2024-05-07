Liv Morgan hints at potential romance with WWE RAW star

Last week on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were spotted leaving a backstage room together, which led to some online speculation. Despite being injured, Dominik has remained part of the red brand, and this week, Liv hinted that there could be something going on between them.

As part of her altercation with Becky Lynch, Morgan made it clear that despite injuring Rhea Ripley, her revenge tour was far from over, and she was out to take "everything she loves." This was phrased in a way to make it clear that there was still something on WWE RAW that she could take away from The Eradicator and many fans believe that is Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear how long Ripley will be out of action, but over the past three weeks, the two stars have been seen together numerous times, and there is clearly something going on.

Mysterio and The Judgment Day have their own business at the moment, and recent teases suggest they could be set to split. On the other hand, Morgan is now focused on the Women's Championship, but she could circle back to whatever romance is brewing with Dominik Mysterio following the Saudi Arabia show if she is able to win it.