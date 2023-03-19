Liv Morgan holds impressive WWE statistic for 2023, Roman Reigns ranked 156th

Liv Morgan has been the workhorse of WWE this as she holds an impressive record where she outperforms Roman Reigns. Morgan has already wrestled more matches than any other superstar on the roster in 2023. Reigns, being the biggest star of the company, has only wrestled thrice in almost four months.

Roman Reigns' new WWE contract means that he no longer has to compete at live events, but the star attended a recent event in order to settle his issues with Sami Zayn. Outside of that live event, Reigns has only wrestled at The Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber so far this year.

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, has wrestled 23 matches this year, with Bayley catching up to her following her match at a recent WWE live event. Morgan has managed to win 10 of her matches so far, whilst Bayley has lost almost all of hers and won just one.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are the only male superstars on the roster who are close to Morgan for matches so far this year, with 22 each.

Roman Reigns isn't booked for the upcoming WWE MSG show in July?

Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in less than two weeks at WrestleMania, and it appears that all signs could be pointing toward Reigns losing his title.

The Tribal Chief reportedly isn't booked for WWE's trip to the UK for Money in the Bank and reports also suggest that he may not make the trip to Puerto Rico for Backlash.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently noted that WWE will make their return to MSG in July and Reigns is one name that isn't yet listed for the show, despite other SmackDown stars already being advertised.

WWE is returning to MSG in July and is advertising current SmackDown talent at the moment. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are not yet listed.

It is worth noting that Rhodes and Reigns could be added to the show at a later date depending on who walks out of WrestleMania as Champion.

