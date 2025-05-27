  • home icon
Liv Morgan involved in another unfortunate botch on WWE RAW - the Judgment Day is in trouble

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 27, 2025 02:15 GMT
It was a massive botch! (Credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan has been involved in an unfortunate botch immediately after returning to WWE RAW. The Judgment Day is now in trouble as the future of the faction seems to be in some doubt.

Morgan was left in the lurch during her match against Kairi Sane tonight on WWE RAW. The star had a lot of work to do tonight as she not only had to face her opponent immediately after her return after a few weeks of not wrestling, but she also had to keep an eye out for Judgment Day's latest potential member in Roxanne Perez who was at the ringside, as was Raquel Rodriguez. Roxanne actually tried to help Morgan during the bout, but Rodriguez was upset, arguing with her. This ended up distracting Morgan again, and Kairi Sane got the win.

After the match, backstage, Liv Morgan was naturally upset. However, there was a botch. When Liv Morgan was berating Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez for their unintentional role in her loss, it seemed that WWE had some issues, as the audio was not there. The segment was botched, and most of what Morgan said was lost as well.

They eventually got the sound back, and in that, Morgan blamed her tag team partner, Rodriguez, for being the veteran yet making a mistake there. Liv left the scene, stressing the rest of Judgment Day, as it seems that the group is now in trouble.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the Judgment Day.

Edited by Angana Roy
