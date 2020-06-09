Liv Morgan issues a threat on Twitter, AEW's Jungle Boy and Joey Janela react on the thread

Liv Morgan posted four photos and a caption that got a lot of attention.

The RAW Superstar also received a message from Bayley on her birthday.

Jungle Boy, Liv Morgan and Joey Janela.

Liv Morgan issued a chilling threat on Twitter along with a few photos and, unsurprisingly, the tweet has garnered a lot of attention. Lve Morgan's caption read: I'd eat your soul and spit it out. WATCH ME.

All Elite Wrestling's lead Makeup Artist (MUA), Stella Kae responded to the tweet, and her thread saw a couple of AEW Stars react as well, namely Jungle Boy and Joey Janela. Jungle Boy responded with a hatching chick emoji while Joey Janela hilariously put up a photo of Robert Paul champagne.

I'd eat your soul and spit it out. WATCH ME pic.twitter.com/KCxkufesip — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 8, 2020

Please do? — Stella (@stellakae) June 8, 2020

Incidentally enough, today is also Liv Morgan's birthday and the RAW Superstars turns 26 years old.

Bayley, who recently became 'Bayley 2 Belts' after winning the Women's Tag Team titles on SmackDown, will be appearing on RAW and she has a birthday present for Liv Morgan. Could it be a possible title shot? We'll have to wait to find out.

Is it what I think it is https://t.co/DLZXFyVtUn — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 8, 2020

Liv Morgan's WWE status

After her split from the Riott Squad as a result of the Superstar Shake-up in 2019, Liv Morgan went on a short hiatus and vignettes began airing hyping up her return as a repackaged Superstar.

The talented Superstar was brought back as the love interest of Lana at the end of 2019.

However, Morgan's storyline with the Ravishing Russian didn't account for much as the WWE moved on from the angle reasonably quickly.

Liv Morgan's stint on RAW has so far been pretty underwhelming. The talented Superstar, however, is still considered to be in the good books of Paul Heyman and she should ideally get her moment under the sun sooner rather than later.

Morgan last competed on RAW on April 27th when she faced and defeated Ruby Riott. The former NXT Superstar has since not wrestled on the Red Brand, but it shouldn't be long before the WWE gets her back into the limelight.

Liv Morgan, however, has lost a considerable amount of momentum which she had when she WWE got her back and booked her to be Lana''s secret lover.

Will Liv Morgan find her footing again on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Will Liv Morgan find her footing again on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.