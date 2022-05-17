Liv Morgan joins AJ Styles and Finn Balor on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has allied with AJ Styles and Finn Balor on RAW.

The duo approached Morgan backstage when she was being troubled by Los Lotharios. The Phenomenal One and The Prince then proposed that Morgan should join them owing to their mutual feud with The Judgment Day.

Later in the night, Balor and Styles faced Angel and Humberto in a tag team match. All four superstars were impressive in a highly engaging in-ring battle on the red brand. Los Lotharios did well to push their opponents to the limit as they came close to winning the match on more than one occasion.

However, Styles and Balor were brilliant as tag team partners tonight. They worked in complete sync and created incredible strategic spots. In the end, the babyfaces prevailed over Los Lotharios while Liv Morgan cheered from ringside.

She joined them inside the squared circle during the post-match celebration and confirmed the new alliance with the "Too Sweet" gesture.

Morgan's feud with Rhea Ripley has been relatively one-sided, mainly due to the latter's association with Edge and Damian Priest. The three Judgment Day members will now be involved in a balanced rivalry with the new trio on WWE RAW.

Do you think Liv Morgan will benefit from her alliance with AJ Styles and Finn Balor on the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das