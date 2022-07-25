"She’s bigger and stronger" - Top Female WWE Star compares herself to Ronda Rousey 

Current SmackDown Women's champion Liv Morgan recently compared her and Ronda Rousey's physical and mental attributes.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old star cashed in her Money In The Bank contract against Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. However, the former UFC Champion was not 100% when she lost her title to Morgan.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of their upcoming rematch, Liv said that she is well aware of her opponent's size advantage.

"When you compare me and Ronda on paper, she’s bigger and stronger,” Morgan said. “I will never look anyone in the face and say I’m better. But I will look Ronda Rousey in the face and stare into her soul at SummerSlam, and I’m going to show that I want this and love this more than her." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will face off this Saturday at SummerSlam with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

Liv Morgan praises Ronda Rousey's accomplishments

Before she achieved amazing things in WWE, The Rowdy One was already an icon in women's sport.

Rousey was the first woman to hold the UFC Bantamweight championship in 2012, and she is also the first ever female to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Continuing her conversation with Sports Illustrated, the SmackDown Women's Champion said she respects everything Ronda has done prior to making it to WWE.

"Ronda is an MMA pioneer,” Morgan said. “You can’t say enough about her accolades, particularly for women’s sports. But we’re different. I didn’t grow up wanting to be a mixed martial artist or UFC champion or an Olympic athlete. I grew up wanting to be a WWE Superstar." H/T Sports Illustrated

Rousey has proven to be a key player in WWE, having captured both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles as well as being one of the first 3 three women to main event WrestleMania.

Will Morgan successfully defend her title against The Baddest Women on the Planet this Saturday? Sounds off in the comment section below.

