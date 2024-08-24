  • home icon
  • Liv Morgan leaves mid-match, forcefully brought back from Gorilla Position [Unseen WWE footage]

Liv Morgan leaves mid-match, forcefully brought back from Gorilla Position [Unseen WWE footage]

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 24, 2024 04:46 GMT
Fans loudly booed Liv when she tried to leave (via Liv
Fans loudly booed Liv when she tried to leave (via Liv's Instagram and WWE's website)

Liv Morgan tried to leave mid-match after WWE SmackDown went off the air but was unsuccessful. She took on Kairi Sane in a dark match after SmackDown.

Liv is the current Women's World Champion on RAW. She has been doing quite well, defeating Rhea Ripley to retain the belt at SummerSlam 2024.

After tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Liv Morgan took on Kairi Sane in a dark match. At one point during the contest, Liv decided she had had enough of Kairi and headed backstage with a big smile.

Kairi chased her and caught up with her in the Gorilla Position. She forcefully brought Liv back to the ring as the fans cheered in unison.

The match then resumed, but unfortunately, Kairi couldn't pick up a win over the Women's World Champion.

Kairi recently pinned Liv in a dark match on SmackDown. She teamed up with Braun Strowman, and the duo defeated Liv and Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan has a big match ahead of her at Bash in Berlin. She will team up with Dominik Mysterio, and the duo will take on The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

Edited by Angana Roy
