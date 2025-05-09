Liv Morgan leaving WWE leaves 6-foot-tall star in tears

Liv Morgan has left WWE at the moment. She's stepped away from the company, and now a star has broken down in tears at her absence.
Morgan has begun her work on a Hollywood film, where she's working on her role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The star is working alongside some of the biggest names in the industry right now. She informed Nick Aldis about her work on the movie before she stepped away. In the meantime, the rest of The Judgment Day will have to continue without her and hold things up so she can return to a solid faction. Raquel Rodriguez is the star to miss her the most at the moment, given that they are the Tag Team Champions together.
When Liv Morgan returns, it's likely they will have to defend their newly won Tag Team Titles in a match, as it will be almost 30 days since their last title match.
Raquel Rodriguez is missing Liv Morgan at the moment and has sent a message saying exactly that. She sent out a post asking how many days until Morgan's back. She also sent crying emojis, showing she was overcome and in tears.
"How many more days till she’s back 😭😭😭"
Fans may have to wait almost a month before Morgan returns.