Liv Morgan legitimately injured on WWE RAW, says former star

A former WWE Superstar recently claimed that Liv Morgan was legitimately hurt in one of her recent matches on Monday Night RAW. Stevie Richards also went on to point out the exact moment Morgan was clipped in the match.

On this week's episode of RAW, Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to face Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This match was well contested by both teams, but it was Morgan and Rodriguez who managed to grab the win in the end.

However, after the match ended, former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards pointed out the exact moment when Naomi clipped Morgan for real. During the match, Naomi bumped her body into Morgan's face, and this was originally pointed out by Richards' co-host, Jamie, on The Stevie Richards Show. He said:

"That looked like it caught her as well. I don't know if you want to replay that and zoom in, but I thought she really got that right in the face." [From 3:41 onwards]

After his co-host's intervention, Stevie Richards played the video in slow motion and confirmed that Liv Morgan did get tagged. He said:

"Yeah, she got her. Yeah. Is that the thumbnail? That will get me in trouble."

What's next for Liv Morgan in WWE?

Winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was indeed a massive moment for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Not only is this a personal milestone, but it's also significant for The Judgment Day, as the faction has been without gold for some time now.

However, in her next step in the Stamford-based promotion, Morgan wouldn't be seen competing in a tag team match and defending her title. Instead, on March 1, she will be present at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, and will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

In this match, Liv Morgan will face the likes of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez. The Judgment Day member will surely eye victory in this match, as it will ensure she faces Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

