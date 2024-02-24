Liv Morgan loses to new WWE SmackDown star after Bianca Belair's interference 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan collided with Tiffany Stratton in a singles match.

The two stars are set to compete alongside four other wrestlers in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday. The former NXT Women's Champion was called up to the main roster a few weeks ago, and she's officially part of the blue brand.

Tiffany Stratton tried to leave the arena a few minutes into the match, but Liv Morgan sent her into the barricade and steel stairs. She hit The Buff Barbie Doll with a discuss clothesline and got a two count. Later on, Liv took down Stratton with a crucifix driver for another nearfall.

Morgan then hit Tiffany with a series of strikes, kicks, an enzuigiri, and a running knee to the face in the corner. She followed it up with a codebreaker off the ropes for a two count. Tiffany slammed Liv Morgan on the mat with a pop-up spinebuster.

Stratton slapped Bianca Belair, who was at ringside, and ran back into the ring. The EST of WWE got on the apron, which distracted the referee. Liv covered Tiffany but the ref didn't see it. Stratton kicked out and sent Morgan crashing into Belair on the apron. Tiffany Stratton then rolled up Liv to win the match.

