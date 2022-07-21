SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is hopeful for a dream match with WWE Hall of Famer 

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently said she would love to square off against Lita.

The WWE Hall of Famer has recently proven that she can still deliver inside the squared circle. At the Elimination Chamber event, she had a remarkable match against Becky Lynch earlier this year.

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Morgan revealed why she wants to go one-on-one with The Original Anti-Diva.

"I feel like Lita, you know, um, she was kind of the first female wrestler that I feel like I resonated with she wrestled the boys, she wore baggy pants and I grew up with four older brothers that I, you know, wrestled with in my backyard."

She further discussed a potential bout against the legend:

"I considered myself such a tomboy, so here's this woman that's working the boys and wearing baggy pants and sneakers. I saw her and thought, you know, maybe she could be my friend. And that's something that kind of, I hope to give my fans, but Lita I feel like we could have an amazing program." (From 7:05 to 7:34)

At just 28 years of age, the SmackDown Women's Champion seemingly has a bright future ahead of her in the business.

Liv Morgan is getting ready for her toughest test yet

Following her successful cash-in against a less than 100% Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, the blue brand's new women's champion is getting ready to defend her title for the first time at a premium live event.

Liv Morgan will lock horns with Ronda Rousey on July 30 during the SummerSlam event, with the former's championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see if the former Riott Squad member can outclass the UFC Hall of Famer at WWE's next premium live event.

Who do you see leaving SummerSlam with the Smackdown Women's Championship? Let us know in the poll below.

If you use the quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will leave SummerSlam with the SmackDown Women's Championship? Ronda Rousey Liv Morgan 3 votes so far