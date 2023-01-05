Liv Morgan could make history in 2023 according to WWE Universe

Liv Morgan had one of the best years in 2022 when she defeated Ronda Rousey on two occasions as the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, it looks like Morgan could become the first woman in the company to win MITB contract outside of US in 2023 according to the fans.

Last year, Liv Morgan reinvented herself and became a top star on the red brand. She went toe-to-toe against Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 for the RAW Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she was unable to beat The Man, but the year got better for her.

She later won the Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed in her contract the same night on Ronda Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sadly, her reign was not as memorable as her title win and she lost the title back to Rousey.

Today, WWE announced that they will be holding the annual Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View event in London. This will be the first time that the gimmick match will be taking place outside the US. The WWE Universe thinks Liv Morgan will make history by winning it in London. Check it out:

WWE @WWE #MITB



ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB👉 ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu https://t.co/EmyZNesfWV

quanz 🐐 @QuanzhasHumble



that don’t mean i won’t come over there to the O2 just to see your reaction when Liv Morgan doesn’t get booked @deonteddj I am American..that don’t mean i won’t come over there to the O2 just to see your reaction when Liv Morgan doesn’t get booked @deonteddj I am American..that don’t mean i won’t come over there to the O2 just to see your reaction when Liv Morgan doesn’t get booked https://t.co/61W3PfP4ZN

CHACH @TheChachWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce

2023 Has Endless Possibilities:

Royal Rumble Winner?

Elimination Chamber Winner?

Wrestlemania Moment?

2X Women’s Champion?

2X Miss Money In The Bank?

Tag Team Champion?

2022 Was Her Year… 2023 Will Repeat 2022…



#BigLivEnergy #LIVForever twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 2023 Has Endless Possibilities:Royal Rumble Winner?Elimination Chamber Winner?Wrestlemania Moment?2X Women’s Champion?2X Miss Money In The Bank?Tag Team Champion?2022 Was Her Year… 2023 Will Repeat 2022… #WatchHer @YaOnlyLivvOnce 2023 Has Endless Possibilities:Royal Rumble Winner?Elimination Chamber Winner?Wrestlemania Moment?2X Women’s Champion?2X Miss Money In The Bank?Tag Team Champion?2022 Was Her Year… 2023 Will Repeat 2022… #WatchHer 👀#BigLivEnergy #LIVForever twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/erE5kFtdYo

It will be interesting to see if Morgan becomes the second person to win the MITB contract and have another reign as RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan recently lost a number one contender's match on WWE SmackDown

In July 2022, Liv Morgan climbed the ladder and won the Money in the Bank match. After establishing herself as a singles competitor, Morgan not only won the gimmick match but went on to beat Ronda Rousey for the title.

Later, she moved to the blue brand with the title and began her reign. During her time as the champion, she defeated Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and more on the roster.

Unfortunately, her reign ended in less than 100 days when the Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated her in an Extreme Rules match to win the title back from Morgan.

In December 2022, she took part in a Gauntlet match to determine a new number-one contender for Ronda Rousey's title. Regardless of giving it her best, she was unable to win the match and got eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez.

Do you think Liv Morgan will have a better 2023? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes