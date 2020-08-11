Liv Morgan makes a controversial request for RAW Underground

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw the introduction of Shane McMahon's brainchild, RAW Underground. The segment entailed MMA fights with little to no rules. Also, last week's episode of WWE RAW saw the reunion of the Riott Squad when Liv Morgan returned from a two-month hiatus and patched things up with Ruby Riott.

Liv Morgan's request for RAW Underground

Last week's RAW Underground was introduced with female dancers dressed in skimpy clothing. Shane McMahon and WWE have garnered a lot of flak from former Superstars and the internet community for the same.

This week's episode of RAW Underground didn't entail the dancers, but Liv Morgan doesn't seem happy about their absence. Liv Morgan took to her Twitter handle to make a controversial request for the upcoming episodes of RAW Underground.

Hey .. #RawUndwrground... can we bring back the dancers next week ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 11, 2020

This week's segment of RAW Underground saw Shayna Baszler make an appearance and beat down other female competitors. This was the first time we saw the women of WWE fight it out at RAW Underground.

Last week, Liv Morgan finally agreed to listen to Ruby Riott. The two were interrupted by The IIconics, and a brawl erupted between the two teams. The Riott Squad beat The IIconics in an impromptu match last week.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Peyton Royce and Liv Morgan met in a singles match. Morgan came up short after some miscommunication between her and Ruby Riott.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan will likely be involved in the women's Tag Team angle. When the Riott Squad made their debut, they wreaked havoc on WWE SmackDown, interrupting two matches. They attacked Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte on the night of their debut.

Before re-forming the Riott Squad, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott met in singles competition on three occasions. Morgan walked out victorious after every match. Liv Morgan moved on the feud with Natalya and beat her at WrestleMania 36.

Ruby Riott, on the other hand, couldn't pick a single win until the time she teamed up with Bianca Belair and beat The IIconics, ending her losing streak that lasted over a year.