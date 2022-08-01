Liv Morgan creates history following WWE SummerSlam win

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan created history last night when she pinned Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam.

In her first title defense, Liv brought her A-game as The Baddest Woman on the Planet unleashed a vicious beatdown on her. The champion weathered the onslaught and managed to get into some offense of her own. She even escaped several submission attempts and rolled up her opponent for the win.

However, the ending seemed controversial as replays showed Morgan tapping out before the referee made the three count.

One fan on Twitter shared an interesting stat about Liv's win over The Rowdy One. The tweet mentioned that Morgan became the only person in WWE history to pin Rousey twice and also escape three Armbar submissions in the same match.

Morgan is one of only three women to have pinned Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch being the other two.

Earlier, the champ had pinned Ronda at Money in the Bank when she cashed in her contract. Here's what the tweet read:

"Only woman in history to pin Ronda Rousey twice and escape three armbars."

Fa @Fa_Areas



@YaOnlyLivvOnce Only woman in history to pin RONDA ROUSEY twice and escape three armbars Only woman in history to pin RONDA ROUSEY twice and escape three armbars 👅💙@YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/b1TVZDQ7YG

Liv Morgan has a new name for herself

Although the champ took a severe beating during the bout, nothing could keep her spirits down. After the triumphant outing at SummerSlam, Liv Morgan came up with a new moniker for herself.

The SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to proclaim her win and mentioned that she was the new "Baddest Woman on the Planet."

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



But new baddest woman on the planet



… because I love this more. AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONBut new baddest woman on the planet… because I love this more. AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION 💙👅But new baddest woman on the planet 😜… because I love this more. https://t.co/Y8PyZ00Gog

While Liv managed to hold on to her title, her feud with Rousey is far from over. The Rowdy One was visibly frustrated with the result and attacked the champ. She even caught the referee in an Armbar before several WWE officials came in to separate the two.

It will be interesting to see how Ronda Rousey reacts to this loss on SmackDown this Friday.

What lies next for Liv Morgan? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

