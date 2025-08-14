  • home icon
  Liv Morgan makes a major claim about herself and another Judgment Day member while she remains absent from WWE

Liv Morgan makes a major claim about herself and another Judgment Day member while she remains absent from WWE

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 14, 2025 22:36 GMT
Liv Morgan (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X)
Liv Morgan (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X)

Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to an injury. Amid her absence from WWE television, she has shared a bold message on social media about herself and fellow Judgment Day member and on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan sustained a dislocated shoulder on the June 16, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW during a match against Kairi Sane. Her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was handed over to Roxanne Perez, who, alongside Raquel Rodriguez, lost it to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025.

On X, Morgan shared a bold message about herself and Dominik Mysterio. Despite being apart from each other on television, The Miracle Kid firmly believes that she and Mysterio are the hottest, most iconic, influential, and greatest WWE couple of all time.

"Well… we are the hottest, most iconic, most influential, greatest couple in the history of WWE .. what did you expect," wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's post on X:

Dominik Mysterio on kissing Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 and joined forces with Liv Morgan. Morgan then went on to replace Ripley in The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the reigning Intercontinental Champion talked about the kiss and claimed that his stablemate, Finn Balor, sort of had an idea about it. He said:

"No, I had no idea. I didn't even know I was going to grab her face. I was just kinda in the moment kind of deal. Honestly, I didn't even know I was going to kiss her until like probably two hours prior. Just a personal decision. Because I didn't want anyone to know, Finn kinda had an idea of it. But yeah, I wasn't. I wasn't kind of thinking about it at all, and then it kind of just happened."

Mysterio has the opportunity to become a double champion if he captures the AAA Mega Championship. He will compete in a Four-way match for the title against current champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano at TripleMania XXXIII on August 16.

