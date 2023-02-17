Liv Morgan makes major statement against two superstars ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Liv Morgan recently showed her endurance and strength as she lasted over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble match, only losing out to the eventual winner Rhea Ripley. Elimination Chamber 2023 is less than two days away and Morgan said that she is ready for former SmackDown Women's Champions Asuka and Carmella.

Last year, Liv Morgan finally reached the top of the women's division. She won the Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Nearly 100 days later, she lost the title back to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Extreme Rules.

Last Monday, Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. Today, Morgan sent a message to The Princess of Staten Island and The Empress of Tomorrow ahead of their encounter in Montreal. Check it out:

"Hahahaha not u thinking of me on a random Thursday afternoon 🫶 Not only am I ready for @WWEAsuka & #WWEChamber… I’m ready for u Mella. Anytime, anywhere princess 😜"

It will be interesting to see if Morgan can win the Elimination Chamber match and go on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Liv Morgan will be entering her fourth WWE Elimination Chamber match

In 2019, Liv Morgan took part in the Elimination Chamber match with Sarah Logan. However, the duo were unable to win the match and become the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

A year later, she began her singles run on WWE RAW where she earned her opportunity to enter the Chamber match. However, Shayna Baszler ran through every competitor inside the steel structure and won the match.

Last year, Morgan tried to redeem herself when she entered her third Elimination Chamber match to determine a new number-one contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

However, Bianca Belair won that match and dethroned Big Time Becks. This will be the fourth time that Morgan will enter the demonic structure to earn an opportunity against The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comment section below.

