Liv Morgan makes a massive mistake on WWE RAW; 34-year-old star is unhappy

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 03, 2025 05:15 GMT
Liv Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemates (Image via WWE.com)
Liv Morgan accompanied her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez to the ring and was ringside for the latter's match against Kairi Sane. She tried to get involved in the bout, but things didn’t go as she expected.

After the bell rang, Raquel dropped the Pirate Princess face-first onto the mat. Kairi stunned Rodriguez and hit her with a running forearm, sending the heel to the floor. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion then slammed Kairi Sane onto the apron, and Liv Morgan attacked the babyface while the referee was distracted.

Raquel Rodriguez took Kairi down with a few lariats and caught her after she performed a dive off the top rope. Sane reversed a suplex into a DDT, and the two stars traded strikes. Kairi Sane took out Raquel's leg and hit her with a dropkick and a blockbuster.

The Pirate Princess nailed Rodriguez with a running forearm in the corner and was setting up the Insane Elbow, but Liv Morgan got on the apron to cause a distraction. IYO SKY came out and attacked Liv. Raquel grabbed IYO, but Kairi kicked her head into the post.

She finally hit the Insane Elbow and won the match via pinfall. Liv tried to help her partner, but it was the babyface who ultimately benefited, and Raquel Rodriguez was disappointed that she lost the match.

Edited by Israel Lutete
