"It felt like a full-circle moment" – WWE Superstar reveals why match against Becky Lynch was special to her

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently faced Becky Lynch in the main event of RAW for the red brand's women's championship. The RAW superstar feels it was a full-circle moment as the match took place exactly 17 years after Trish Stratus and Lita made history by main eventing RAW for the WWE Women’s Championship.

The very first RAW of this month saw Morgan challenge The Man for her first-ever title match. The former NXT superstar became the #1 contender after defeating Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina, and Rhea Ripley in a Fatal Five-Way match.

Liv Morgan, during an interview with ProSieben MAXX, revealed that despite being on the losing end, the match meant a great deal to her:

"It felt like a full-circle moment. I was completely aware, it made it feel so much more special for me, you know? 'Cause I remember watching that match, I remember seventeen years ago on my bed watching Trish vs. Lita for the Women’s Championship. I was such a huge fan of Lita and she won, and I will never forget that match. It was a pinch-me moment. It was incredible." (H/T - wrestlinginc)

Liv Morgan received a message from Trish Stratus before her match against Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

While Liv Morgan might have been a fan of Lita growing up, it was Trish Stratus who wished her luck before the biggest match of her career.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus texted Liv before her title match against Becky Lynch. Live also shared a screenshot of the same on her official Twitter account.

Like Trish Stratus, Liv Morgan was also unable to make the opportunity count as she came up short against Big Time Becks after the latter used the bottom rope to her advantage to pin the challenger.

The two will collide again at WWE Day 1, the first pay-per-view of 2022, as Liv Morgan looks for retribution against Becky Lynch.

