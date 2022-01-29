"I hope we get to do more of it" - WWE Superstar comments on Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is glad that Mickie James will be competing at the Royal Rumble.

Liv Morgan will be one of the 30 women in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Morgan will be looking to win the Royal Rumble this week and renew her rivalry with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Morgan was in a bitter rivalry with Lynch leading up to the Rumble, but Big Time Becks always managed to be one step ahead of her.

Liv Morgan spoke to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of this week's Royal Rumble.

Speaking about Mickie, the former Riott Squad member said she was glad that James would be able to represent the Impact Knockouts division at the Rumble (from 2:16 onwards)

"I love that she's going to get to represent TNA and their division at the Royal Rumble which is one of the big four pay-per-views that we have all year. It's a huge, huge, huge platform. I think it's amazing and I welcome it. I hope we get to do more of it," Morgan stated. [2:16-2:31]

Mickie James will create history at the Royal Rumble

The internet went ablaze when it was announced that Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James would be competing at the Royal Rumble.

The forbidden door was finally opened, and James will be the first woman ever to enter the Rumble while actively working for another promotion.

Liv Morgan also spoke about the forbidden door.

"I don't mind it [the forbidden door being open]. When I think of wrestling and this forbidden door, when I think of Mickie James coming over, it makes me happy. I don't see brands, networks or different shows. I see family in a weird way. We all have the same goal, we all have the same purpose. We're all doing this together. It's separate but it's the same thing everywhere you go. I love that and I hope it's just the beginning of more integration between different networks and different programs." [0:51-2:15]

Morgan detailed that all professional wrestlers were working towards the same goal despite being on different promotions.

The Royal Rumble will emanate from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI, on Saturday, January 29.

