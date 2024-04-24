Liv Morgan might seduce Dominik Mysterio, says WWE legend, for one major unexpected reason 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks Liv Morgan could seduce Dominik Mysterio to find her way into The Judgment Day.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion injured The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley during a backstage attack on RAW two weeks ago. Hence, Dominik Mysterio's Mami had to relinquish her Women's World Championship. Last night on the red brand, Becky Lynch won a battle royal to capture the vacant title by eliminating Morgan.

Ahead of the match, Morgan had a backstage moment with Dominik Mysterio, in which the two stood face-to-face. Although no words were said between the two, the Judgment Day member seemed a little confused.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed the backstage moment between Morgan and Mysterio is the story WWE is about to tell on RAW. He suggested the former SmackDown Women's Champion could seduce Ripley's DomDom to use him as a way to join The Judgment Day:

"The planting of the seed of Liv and Dominik I believe is the story that's going to be told moving forward. Now, maybe it's the story of Liv is, for lack of a better word, seducing Dominik, making googly eyes at Dominik, wants to be Dominik's new Mami. And she's gonna use Dominik to get into The Judgment Day. She's gonna manipulate Dominik. And maybe some guys in The Judgment Day are not happy about it. And this is how she is going to use Dom to get what she wants. And what does Liv want? Liv wants that championship," he said. [3:33 - 4:21]

Liv Morgan sent a message to Rhea Ripley after WWE RAW

After Becky Lynch captured the WWE Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW, the former titleholder, Rhea Ripley, took to Twitter to claim that The Man is an "interim champion." Meanwhile, she dubbed Liv Morgan "the forever runner-up."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion responded to The Eradicator's tweet, calling the latter a "hypocrite":

"Coming from the forever hypocrite. Keep watching me Mami, I can't wait to put on a show for you 😘 #LMRT," Morgan wrote.

With the group's only female member out of action for several months, it would be interesting to see if The Judgment Day will welcome Liv Morgan as a replacement for Mami.

Do you think Liv Morgan will join The Judgment Day? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

