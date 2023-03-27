Liv Morgan mocks former SmackDown Women's Champion while agreeing she has a "great a**"

WWE superstar Liv Morgan recently mocked former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey after the release of her new YouTube video.

Morgan, alongside Raquel Rodriguez, will face Natalya & Shotzi, and the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to social media, a fan posted a link to the new episode of 'Ronda on the Road' from Rousey's YouTube channel as he asked all Ronda fans to give it a watch.

Responding to the tweet, Morgan mocked The Baddest Woman on the Planet as she mentioned that the only thing that the latter was right about was Liv having a good body.

"The only thing she was right about is that I do indeed have a great a**," wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet on this link here.

Trish Stratus heaped praise on Liv Morgan, Carmella and other female WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently heaped praise on the company's current female superstars, including Liv Morgan and Carmella.

While speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Stratus mentioned that she is a fan of Becky Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Asuka and would also like to face them in the near future.

Trish further added that she admires Carmella and her character as it looks very strong to her.

"It was something why I started back at the live events with Becky, seeing her, I would love to face her. I am a fan of what she does. Bayley, Bianca (Belair), Asuka. There is not one woman where I'm like, 'Nah, I don't want to work her, I'm good.' Carmella, to me, she is so good in the ring, but has such a strong character. I've always admired wrestlers that have strong characters. You know what that character is going to do before they even do it. I love that."

Stratus continued as she stated that she loved watching Morgan's growth in the industry.

The WWE Hall of Famer detailed:

"I love [Carmella's] development. Liv, I love what she is doing. I'm anxious to see her go to the next level. It's kind of on the peak for her and going to happen for her soon. If they decided 'stay around and pick a singles match.' I'd be like, 'I don't know, pick one for me. I don't know who to pick.' Everyone is amazing and I could do fun stuff with any of them."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Liv Morgan.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes