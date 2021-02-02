Liv Morgan names Attitude Era star as "legit" toughest wrestler ever

Liv Morgan has revealed her pick for who she believes to be the "legit" toughest wrestler ever. Unsurprisingly, her choice was a popular face during the Attitude Era in WWE - an era notorious for featuring tough-as-nails stars.

Replying to a post from WWE on BT Sport on Twitter, asking who fans believe to be the "toughest" to ever be in the wrestling business, Liv Morgan responded simply with the following:

"Bart Gunn."

Bart Gunn — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 2, 2021

It seems that the Attitude Era star ranks very highly in Live Morgan's books. But, judging from what other WWE stars have said regarding the toughness of Bart Gunn, her choice is very appropriate.

Bart Gunn, who was famously known as one half of The Smoking Gunns tag team along with Billy Gunn, is a former Tag Team Champion and is widely considered to be one of the legitimately toughest competitors to ever compete in WWE.

Gunn would feud with his kayfabe brother, Billy, as he began to branch out on his own as a singles competitor in the mid-to-late nineties.

Bart Gunn, the Brawl for All & Butterbean

Advertisement

Bart Gunn's career in WWE would reach arguably it's highest point when the company began experimenting with legitimate fights. Specifically, the Brawl for All boxing event.

The now-infamous tournament, which was the featured topic of an episode of Dark Side of the Ring, saw multiple WWE wrestlers clash in legitimate boxing matches to crown a final champion. In the end, Bart Gunn would emerge victorious after securing wins - some by vicious knockout - over Bob Holly, "Dr Death" Steve Williams, The Godfather and Bradshaw.

In hindsight, the concept is widely considered to be one of WWE's worst ideas, having resulted in several legitimate injuries, damaging the persona of multiple stars.

Advertisement

Who is the 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘁 toughest person to ever work in the business? — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 2, 2021

However, Bart Gunn's victory would be short lived, as his new-found momentum would lead to another legitimate boxing match. This time, against real-life pro boxer and knockout artist, Eric "Butterbean" Esch, at WrestleMania XV.

Gunn would be knocked out by Butterbean in 35 seconds. He would be released by WWE soon after.