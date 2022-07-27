"Cares about the prodcut" - Liv Morgan names long-time WWE Superstar as the backbone of the women's division

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan names T.J Wilson (a.k.a Tyson Kidd) as the backbone of the women's division in WWE.

Liv Morgan is having one of the best years of her career. Earlier this month, she won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She went onto cash in on Ronda Rousey and became the SmackDown Women's Champion later that same night.

The Women's Revolution has changed the game for WWE and they have one of the best rosters in the entire world. Tyson Kidd, who retired a few years ago, became a producer and the driving force behind the improved quality of women's wrestling. Speaking on Under The Ring podcast, Morgan talks about the WWE Superstar and named him the backbone of the division:

"First of all, T.J. [Wilson], he is such the backbone of the women’s division. As soon as we all figure out, you know, who we’re wrestling against, we’re always like, ‘Do we have T.J.?’ He’s a genius and he cares about women’s wrestling and he cares about the product and he really knows everyone’s strengths so he’s a genius and Nattie is, you know, the best there is, the best there was, the best there is ever gonna be. They’ve both been so gracious to me and opening their ring to me to let me train along with them and to whomever." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

It will be interesting to see the enhancement in storylines and bookings by Wilson as Triple H has taken over the creative department.

Liv Morgan talks about her time in NXT

The former Black and Gold brand has become the starting ground for many outside talent in WWE and is home to several in-house talents. NXT works similar to the old developmental systems such as FCW and DSW. However, those shows were not as famous or televised weekly as NXT.

Morgan, a homegrown talent like Charlotte Flair or Big E, went onto achieve success on the main roster. On the same podcast, she talks about her time with the NXT brand:

"Yeah, I mean I learned so much [in NXT]. I was 20 years old, I was a baby... They let me show up late, they guided me and kind of let me learn as I go because not only am I learning wrestling but I’m learning about who I am as a person and as a woman and it was just a lot of personal and professional development I feel like — my NXT time and just lots of mistakes. Lots and lots and lots and lots of mistakes." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Morgan is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if she can walk out of the event as champion.

