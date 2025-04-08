Liv Morgan names one thing Rhea Ripley is bad at 

For the better half of last year, Liv Morgan was in an intense feud with Rhea Ripley. The two hated each other, which led to some incredible matches. Morgan recently pointed out one thing The Eradicator is bad at.

The Miracle Kid recently traveled to India with Dominik Mysterio to promote WWE's move to Netflix in the country. During the tour, she made an appearance on the Untriggered podcast, where she spoke about many things.

One of the topics was her win over Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024. Liv Morgan remembered the match with glee and even made fun of her opponent. She spoke about how Ripley was betrayed and the latter's reaction to it.

Morgan recalled how Mami was left crying in the squared circle and claimed that she looked "so ugly" while shedding tears. The Women's Tag Team Champion added that Ripley was not a "pretty crier", unlike her.

"She was crying, she looked so ugly. She is not a pretty crier. When I cry, and that's not a lot, I look so pretty," said Liv Morgan. [16:06 - 16:16]

Morgan and Ripley locked horns several times after SummerSlam. Their feud ultimately came to an end on RAW's Netflix premiere in January 2025.

Liv Morgan could be planning to betray Finn Balor

It has been a while since Liv Morgan joined The Judgment Day. Although everyone is supposedly "equal" in the group, she is not happy with Finn Balor. The Prince has been acting like the faction's leader for quite some time now.

Not only has Balor mocked his stablemates several times, but he also created his own slogan, "When you listen to Finn, you win." This hasn't sat well with Morgan, and recent events suggest a betrayal might be on the horizon.

Firstly, Morgan seemed displeased with Balor's words last week on RAW after he and Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker and Penta. Recently, she got Adam Pearce to add "Dirty" Dom to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

While her actions aren't exactly outright suspicious, they do suggest that she is not happy with Balor. Will she kick The Prince out of The Judgment Day? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Untriggered and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

