Liv Morgan pays tribute to late WWE legend with her attire at Clash at the Castle 2022

Liv Morgan had a great night in Cardiff as she faced Shayna Baszler in a crucial defense of the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was her second big show in a row and it was also her second big title defense. The SmackDown Women's Champion seemingly paid tribute to a late great WWE legend at Clash at the Castle 2022.

The legend is none other than Sensational Sherri aka Sherri Martel. Morgan's white gear can be seen as one that is very similar to the late great WWE Hall of Famer.

During the SummerSlam 1992 event where the still was taken from, Sensational Sherri would play a role in Shawn Michaels' match against Rick Martel. Thirty years later, one of this generation's top female stars, Liv Morgan, defeated Shayna Baszler via pinfall.

Sensational Sherri was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 - a little over a year before her tragic passing in 2007. She was considered among the most influential managers of her era.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the SmackDown Women's Champion. Is the Ronda Rousey rematch inevitable?

