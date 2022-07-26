"She's my pick" - Liv Morgan on her dream WWE tag team partner (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has given her thoughts on the possibility of finding another WWE tag team partner.

Morgan debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2017 alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan as a member of The Riott Squad. This year, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion has also formed short-lived alliances with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Morgan named Bianca Belair as her dream partner if she challenges for the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championship.

“That’s a hard question for me, I’ve had such bad luck! I’ve had such bad luck with tag team partners. I mean, I would have loved for it to have been Rhea. I had a very fun time tagging with Alexa. It would be really fun to team with Bianca. She’s RAW Women’s Champion, I’m SmackDown Women’s Champion. What an unstoppable tag team we would be. Maybe Bianca, maybe she’s my pick.” [4:21-4:49]

How Liv Morgan views her future as SmackDown Women’s Champion

The biggest moment of Liv Morgan’s WWE career so far came earlier this month at Money in the Bank. The 28-year-old won the MITB contract before successfully cashing in on Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Asked about a possible challenger for her title at WrestleMania 39, Morgan made it clear that she is happy to face anyone.

“Honestly, there’s no one in particular. We have a great women’s locker room, like I said. So many amazing talents. I want to hold this forever, for the rest of my whole entire life. I want to keep this championship. But I want to be a defending champion as well, so anyone that wants to challenge me, anyone that thinks they’re gonna fight harder for this than me, 100 percent anyone is welcome.” [5:46-6:07]

Do you think Liv Morgan’s title reign will end against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

