Liv Morgan picks up surprising win over 240-pound star in last RAW match

Former women's champion Liv Morgan just defeated a massive WWE star in her last match on RAW.

Nia Jax has been a dominant force since returning to the WWE last year. She has torn through pretty much everybody and left a trail of destruction in her path. Despite her in-ring dominance, she has not been able to capture the Women's World Championship even after multiple opportunities.

Given her impressive performances in the ring, Nia Jax was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. But that didn't stop her from interrupting Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's segment tonight on the red brand. This resulted in Morgan challenging her to a match on the show.

As both women faced off, Tiffany Stratton was at ringside for the match. Both women put on a highly competitive match. Midway through the match, Naomi attacked Stratton and both women started to brawl. Jax attacked Naomi. However, the distraction allowed Morgan to hit the ObLIVion on the 240-pound Jax for the win. The Draft comes into effect next week so Jax will move to the blue brand meaning that this was her last match on RAW.

With this win, Liv Morgan can continue her revenge tour and pursue the Women's World Championship, currently held by Becky Lynch.