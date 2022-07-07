"Don't come for my title" - Liv Morgan pleads with WWE Hall of Famer 

Liv Morgan has pleaded with WWE Hall of Famer Lita not to come after the title she recently won at Money in the Bank.

Morgan captured the championship after cashing-in the coveted briefcase on Ronda Rousey. The cash-in came shortly after The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Natalya in a grueling match.

The SmackDown Women's Champion appeared on The Bump and was surprised when Lita made an appearance. Kayla Braxton then asked a question about whether or not there would be a match between the two stars. The veteran wasn't given a chance to respond but it was clear from her reaction that she was open to the match, which led to Liv pleading with Lita not to come for her title.

"Don't come for my title Lita, oh my gosh, do not come for my title." [56:27-56:29]

WWE @WWE



shares her reaction to There's nothing like having your childhood hero in your corner. @AmyDumas shares her reaction to @YaOnlyLivvOnce 's huge night. #WWETheBump There's nothing like having your childhood hero in your corner. @AmyDumas shares her reaction to @YaOnlyLivvOnce's huge night. #WWETheBump https://t.co/NbM12vOd7B

Lita most recently wrestled at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, where she came up short against Becky Lynch.

Liv Morgan revealed who was responsible for inspiring her to become a WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan revealed that she was a huge fan of Lita and that the former Women's Champion was the entire reason that she pushed to become a WWE Superstar.

Morgan was able to deliver an emotional message to Lita on The Bump as she opened up to the woman who inspired her.

"You are like singlehandedly the whole entire reason why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar so just thank you for that, thank you for being that person. Like you said, I felt like you were my friend and you were only reason why I thought I could do that so thank you so much." [54:34-54:50]

Lita noted that being an inspiration to the younger generation was exactly what she aspired to do as a superstar. She has has not only inspired, but been a true friend to her fellow performers.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Lita vs Liv Morgan? Yes No 15 votes so far